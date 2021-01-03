new Delhi: After the torrential rain in the capital Delhi, the air quality index has improved. Every year the capital Delhi starts battling pollution in the winter. This time too, the cold is passing like this. However, it was known that the way the environment was cleared during the lockdown, this time the problem of pollution will be less. However, this was not seen.

Air Quality Index Improved Already

Although the decrease in pollution compared to last year, but still pollution in Delhi remains at a dangerous level. Delhi’s air quality index is generally staying in a very dangerous category. However, Sunday’s torrential rain has slightly improved the weather in Delhi. The air quality index has also been improved.

Pollution also decreased

Delhi’s ITO’s Air Quality Index is in the category of 293 ie Poor (Bad). This level of air quality is also harmful to health. But, it is better than everyday. Smog has also reduced compared to earlier, visibility has increased. On the one hand, where the rain increased the cold, on the other hand there was a decrease in pollution.

Dirt seen

However, after the rains, there was a lot of dirt in the capital Delhi. The piles of garbage which were already engaged, they also scattered on the roads, due to which people are facing a lot of problems.

