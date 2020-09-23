On Tuesday, an order was issued by the Delhi Government Transport Department, making it mandatory to install tamper proof high security registration plate (digital plate) and color code Fuel Sticker on the vehicles. The Transport Department said that if both of these were not found in the vehicles, then the vehicle owners would have to pay heavy fines.Delhi Transport Department is running Special Drive from next month, in which the car will be first in the target. If both of these are not found in any vehicle, then challans ranging from five thousand to 10 thousand will have to be filled. Digital vehicles are coming out of all vehicles coming after 2012 in the capital Delhi. These are vehicles that are older than this. They are facing problems due to lack of number plane.

Order of supreme court

Also, despite the Supreme Court’s October 2018 directive, the number of vehicles with color-coded fuel stickers remains very low. According to Transport Department officials, there are at least 40 lakh vehicles without HSRP which include both cars and two-wheelers. While fuel stickers are required only for cars, which only number around 3.5 lakhs.

BJP attack

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday demanding that he direct the transport department to suspend the special operation in view of the Corona epidemic and such information would lead to chaos. He said that we contacted Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot in this regard but could not be reached.

What color mean

The light blue sticker will display a petrol or CNG powered vehicle, while the orange will mark the diesel. HSRP and fuel stickers have been pasted on vehicles at the time of registration from 2 October 2018. However, apart from the apathy of the vehicle owners, there is still a lack of clarity and awareness about both HSRP and fuel stickers.

Notice should make people work soon

A Transport Department official said that the back of the notice means that people should get both these works done at the earliest. Because despite the order of the Supreme Court two years ago, there has been a delay in putting color coated fuel stickers on behalf of the vehicle owners. He said that this is not a sudden decision. However, people will get enough time to apply both HSRP and fuel stickers.

What does it mean

Stickers on vehicles running in the capital Delhi will now tell whether the vehicle is of petrol and CNG or diesel. In fact, it has been made mandatory to install color code stickers by October 30 on all vehicles after April 1, 2019. Information in this regard was released on Tuesday by the Transport Department of Delhi Government. Accordingly, hologram based color code sticker and high security number plate can be installed from any recognized dealer.

Order placed last year

To identify the vehicles immediately, hologram based colored stickers of different colors will be installed according to the nature of the fuel used in it. Light blue color for petrol and CNG vehicles, orange color for diesel vehicles and gray color stickers for other fuel powered vehicles have been ordered. The Union Ministry of Transport, in an order issued on October 16 last year, had said that even with the permission of the states, accredited dealers can also put these stickers and high security number plates.