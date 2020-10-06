new Delhi: To tackle the pollution problem in the capital Delhi, the Delhi government will use bio-decomposer technology created by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa. The Delhi government has announced that the government will sprinkle the slurry on about 700 hectares of land at its own expense so that no economic burden is imposed on the farmers. However, farmers have to give their consent for spraying this solution in their fields. Spraying of slurry will start from 11 October.

In this connection, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited the de-composer slurry manufacturing center in Kharkhari Nahar village in north-west Delhi to smelt Parali and understood the process of slurry. The Delhi government, under the supervision of IARI Pusa, is constructing this slurry to make manure by strangling the stalk of the straw. This solution will be ready in the next 7 days and from October 11, the solution will be sprayed in different areas of Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says that if this experiment is successful, then farmers of other states will also find a solution for the straw.

After terrestrial inspection of the Bio Decomposer Slurry Production Center, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that every year when the farmer has to sow the new crop after harvesting the old crop, the stubble is left in the farmer’s field. The farmers who grow non-basmati rice have thick stalks left in their fields. Till now the biggest problem for the farmers was that they have less time to sow the next crop and how do they get rid of that stubble? Strawi was becoming a problem for him. The farmer used to burn that stubble. Burning of the straw leaves the bacteria that were beneficial for the crop inside the ground, and the smoke emanating from the burning of the straw leaves the farmer and the people of the entire village suffering from pollution. Also, that smoke spread to North India including Delhi, due to which the health of all people was affected and all people were suffering from pollution.

Arvind Kejriwal said that I am very happy that Pusa Research Institute has found a solution to dispose of the straw. This solution is very cheap and simple. Pusa Research Institute has made some capsules. The slurry is made through this capsule. If this slurry is sprinkled on the stalk of the starch, standing in the fields, then that stalk melts and it gets melted and turns into compost. The compost made from stalks increases the fertilizer capacity of the land, after which the farmer has to give less manure in his field. After the use of this technique, the farmer will reduce the cost of growing the crop, the crop yield of the farmer will be high and the farmer will not have to burn the standing crop in the fields. Due to this, useful bacteria will not die in the field and people will also get rid of pollution.

CM Arvind Kejriwal told that today there is about 700 hectares of land in Delhi, on which non-basmati paddy crop is grown and there is a problem of stubble. The Delhi government will spray this solution on the entire cost of 700 hectares of land. This will not put any economic burden on the farmers, farmers will have to give their consent only for spraying the slurry in their fields. After the consent of the farmer, the Delhi government will also give the slurry and spray it. The process of preparing the solution will last for seven days. Jaggery and gram flour are put in it and kept for four days. After seven days, the batter will be ready.

Hoping that this experiment will be successful, Kejriwal said that if this experiment is successful, then farmers of the surrounding states will also give a solution to the straw. It is so cheap that by mixing slurry, spraying, transportation etc. on 700 hectares of land inside Delhi, it is costing only 20 lakh rupees. If this experiment is successful, then we will spray the slurry in the farmers’ fields every year.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who is present at the construction center, said that the starch is burnt in very small amounts inside Delhi, but stubble is burnt in a big way in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. It affects up to 45 percent of Delhi’s pollution. We are making Delhi a role model. We want a role model to be created that does not allow any government to create an excuse to stop burning stubble, and instead of burning this stubble, use bio-system of smelting the straw in the country at low cost, So that the people of Delhi can get relief from winter problems due to stubble burning.

Giving information, the Environment Minister said that about 1200 farmers of Delhi have registered to express their desire to use this technology in their fields. We will soon start spraying this solution in their fields.

