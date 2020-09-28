new Delhi: A woman has been sexually assaulted once again under the guise of faith and faith in the country’s capital. The woman alleges that the person she believed in as a religious teacher. The same person first got her married and then married the chief Guruji and then continued to sexually harass her.

After some time this alleged Guru ji lost contact with the woman. It is also alleged that the accused threatened her that he would make her personal and intimate photos and videos viral. Also, will implicate her ex-husband in a false case. Currently, an FIR has been lodged at the Vikaspuri police station on the complaint of the woman.

What is the matter

According to police, the victim is a resident of Vikaspuri. She told that her first husband used to go to Guruji’s ashram located in Asola area. Those Guruji had died, after which his nephew Gaurav started operating the ashram and himself occupied the title of Guru.

The woman alleges that Gaurav started instigating her against her husband. Aroused suspicion in her mind that her husband had relations with other women. In the year 2019, the woman divorced from her first husband. The woman has claimed in her complaint that in the year 2019, Gaurav told the woman that the Chief Guru had come in her dream and told her to marry me.

While stating Guruji’s order, Gaurav got the woman ready to get married and then both got married. The woman alleges that after marriage, Gaurav continued to harass her sexually and then suddenly she stopped contacting the woman. Gaurav threatens her that he will ruin her personal life.

By doing intimate photos and videos in his personal, he will bring disrepute in the society. Also, will implicate her ex-husband in a false case. The woman says that she remained calm for some time due to fear and now she gave a complaint to the police. The Vikaspuri police station has registered an FIR and is investigating the matter.

