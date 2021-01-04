Delhi received light rain for the second consecutive day on Monday. However, due to cloudy sky, the minimum temperature rose to 11.4 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of four degrees Celsius above normal, 11.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the past 22 days. The maximum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees Celsius above normal.

It will rain on Tuesday as well

The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 1.7 mm of rain till 5.30 pm. The Ianagar Weather Center recorded 4.4 mm of rainfall, two mm in Jaffarpur, 1.4 mm in Palam, 1.6 mm in Lodhi Road and one mm in the ridge. IMD said that there is a possibility of splattering with moderate rain and thunderstorm on Tuesday. Earlier, fog reduced visibility. Visibility was recorded at 50 meters at Safdarjung Observatory and 150 meters at Palam at around 7.30 am.

Severe fog forecast

According to IMD, fog is ‘extremely dense’ when there is visibility between zero and 50 meters, ‘dense’ between 50 and 200 meters, ‘medium’ between 201 and 500 meters, and fog when visibility is between 501 and 1,000 meters. Is considered ‘light’. Delhi received heavy rainfall on Sunday due to the Western Disturbance affecting Northwest India. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm of rain from 8.30 am on Saturday morning to 2.30 pm on Sunday.

Snowfall in the mountains

An official said the western disturbance is causing snowfall in the mountains. After the end of this disturbance, the temperature will again fall to around four to five degrees Celsius. On Friday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last 15 years. Visibility fell to ‘zero’ meters due to extremely dense fog. Earlier, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius on January 8, 2006, the lowest temperature ever recorded in the national capital was minus 0.6 degree Celsius in January 1935. IMD reported that in January last year, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius.