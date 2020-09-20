Not only rain but heat in September is also intent on breaking all records. The situation so far is that September is hotter than August. According to the meteorological department, the heat will not decrease for a week. The temperature can remain from 36 to 37 degrees.Talking of 19 days in September, the average maximum temperature so far has been 36.1 degrees. Whereas in the last 10 years, the average maximum temperature for the whole month of September in 2015 was 36.1 degrees. The beginning of September was quite hot in 2015, but the temperature started to decrease from 23 September. But the forecast this time is showing that there is not much relief from the heat till September 25. Typically the average maximum temperature in September ranges from 34 to 35 degrees. In September, the average maximum temperature in September was 35.1 degrees. Whereas in 2018 it was just 32.7 degrees, in 2017 it was 34.5 degrees, in 2016, 35 degrees in 2014, 34.7 degrees in 2013, 35.2 degrees in 2013, 34.2 degrees in 2012 and 33.9 degrees in 2011.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature of the capital was 37.3 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. At the same time, the minimum temperature was also 28 degrees, which is 3 degrees above normal. There is a possibility of light drizzle on 23 and 24 September, but due to this, the temperature is not expected to drop very much.



Lowest rainfall in years

It has received 20.9 mm of rain so far in September. The rainfall has also reduced considerably. In the last 10 years, no less rain in September. Earlier, in 2015, there was 21.8 mm rainfall. Whereas in 2012 there was 55.2 mm of rainfall. Now if the Meteorological Department believes the claims, then the expected rain in September is almost non-existent. Light drizzle is expected on 23 and 24 September. According to Skymet, monsoon rains are now less likely in the capital. However, the monsoon will remain till the first week of October.



September is hotter than August

This time the average maximum temperature in August was just 34.6. The maximum temperature in August was 37.6 on August 9, while the maximum temperature so far in September has been 37.9 degrees. 7 days so far this month the temperature has been 37 degrees or more.