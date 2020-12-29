Highlights: Capitalists of Delhi will have to face bitter cold on 31 December

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature can fall by up to 3 degrees.

Let us know that in the month of December, Delhi has got very cold.

new Delhi

Delhiites will face cold torture on the last day of the year. By 2020, Delhi Wather News Today will have to face the cold. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the capital will decrease from today. Let us know that December month has been the second coldest in the last 28 years.

The Meteorological Department said that due to western disturbance, the temperature will fall in the capital from Tuesday and the cold wave may start again. However, IMD said that people will get some relief in the first week of next year and the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be above normal.

According to IMD, minimum and maximum temperatures will be above normal on 3-4 January. At the same time, talking about the last few days of the year, the minimum temperature will remain around 4 degrees from Tuesday to Friday. However, on December 31, the minimum temperature may fall to 3 degrees and Delhiites will have to face severe cold.

Temperature will increase in first 5 days of 2021

Meteorological Department scientist and Regional Weather Forecast head Kuldeep Srivastava said that due to another western disturbance, the temperature rise could be recorded in the first 5 days of the year.