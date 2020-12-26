Highlights: Thunderstorms will increase in the capital from today, chances of strong cold wave from tomorrow

Orange alert issued on Sheetalhar on 31 December

Cold wave infestation may last a few days of the new year

new Delhi

From today, there will be a chill in the capital. Cold wave can be seen from tomorrow. New Year Eve i.e. December 31 is the coldest. After passing the Western Disturbance, icy winds have started reaching the capital.

Cold will increase from today, maximum temperature will also fall

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 22.6 degrees. It was two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature reached the level of 6 degrees after 13 days. It was one degree below normal. Now the cold will start increasing from Monday. Not only minimum but also maximum temperature is also likely to fall significantly. The maximum temperature can be only 20 degrees and the minimum temperature can be 5 degrees.

Next two days heavy in Delhi

According to the meteorological estimate, there is a possibility of a cold wave in the capital Delhi on December 28-29 due to western disturbances. In addition, cold wave is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh. The capital Delhi-NCR has been cloudy since morning. Cold wave is predicted to continue in Punjab for the next 24 hours.

Be ready for cold like Shimla!

According to the Meteorological Department, from December 29, some areas of the capital can be hit by cold wave. The maximum temperature can be 19 and the minimum temperature is 4 degrees. The cold outbreak will not stop this. It will continue to grow further. Orange alert has been issued on December 31, ie, the last day of the year. On that day, the maximum temperature can be reduced to just 18 degrees and the minimum temperature is 3 degrees.

Severe cold on January 1

The outbreak of the cold wave can continue till January 1. Cold wave may be relieved from January 2. So far in December this year, the capital has experienced 5 days of cold wave and 3 cold days. According to Skymet, the coming days can be quite cold for the capital. On December 31, the cold will be at its peak.