1.1 degree torture in Safdarjung
Cold torture continues in Safdarjung, the capital. The first day of the year recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees. The Meteorological Department had already predicted that on January 1, Delhiites would face severe cold.
Shimla, Delhi colder than Mussoorie!
The cold weather in the capital Delhi is such that the city is colder than Shimla and Mussoorie, which is among the coldest places of the country today. While the minimum temperature is 1.1 degrees in Delhi, it is 7.2 in Mussoorie, 6.8 in Shimla, 1.7 in Kullu, 1.8 in Manali, 3.2 in Dharamshala.
Yes brother! This is the view of Delhi
Seeing this picture, it may seem that maybe it can be the view of a hill station, but it is the view of Delhi itself. This morning, due to dense fog, the area of Rajghat is seen like this.
Looks like ‘smoke-smoke’ all around
This morning the fog in the capital Delhi is so strong that ‘smoke-smoke’ is seen all around. Visibility is reduced considerably due to the dense fog. Things that are far away from us are not visible.
Visibility reduced in Mundka due to dense fog
Visibility is absolutely zero on the DND flight
