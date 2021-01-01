1.1 degree torture in Safdarjung Cold torture continues in Safdarjung, the capital. The first day of the year recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees. The Meteorological Department had already predicted that on January 1, Delhiites would face severe cold.

Shimla, Delhi colder than Mussoorie! The cold weather in the capital Delhi is such that the city is colder than Shimla and Mussoorie, which is among the coldest places of the country today. While the minimum temperature is 1.1 degrees in Delhi, it is 7.2 in Mussoorie, 6.8 in Shimla, 1.7 in Kullu, 1.8 in Manali, 3.2 in Dharamshala.

Yes brother! This is the view of Delhi Seeing this picture, it may seem that maybe it can be the view of a hill station, but it is the view of Delhi itself. This morning, due to dense fog, the area of ​​Rajghat is seen like this.

Looks like ‘smoke-smoke’ all around This morning the fog in the capital Delhi is so strong that ‘smoke-smoke’ is seen all around. Visibility is reduced considerably due to the dense fog. Things that are far away from us are not visible.

Visibility reduced in Mundka due to dense fog

Visibility is absolutely zero on the DND flight

With new expectations, the new year i.e. 2021 has knocked in the country and the world. The New Year was welcomed in the capital Delhi with a bitter cold and thick fog. The fog is so dense that the trains have to light up in the morning. The weather is expected to remain the same for the next two days. Safdarjung in the capital recorded the lowest temperature of 1.1 degrees.