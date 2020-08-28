Fiery rain filled water near Minto Road underpass

Water filled with water logging in Greater Kailash

Correct weather forecast The sky remained cloudy on Friday morning and the Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast of rain in the city. According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature is expected to be below 34 degrees Celsius. The department had predicted moderate to heavy rain between Wednesday and Saturday and it started raining from Friday morning.

This time the monsoon was upset According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, this time on June 27, the monsoon had knocked in Delhi-NCR, but after this the monsoon was angry. From 19 to 21 July, the rains in Delhi gave a feeling of monsoon.

Waterlogged due to rain, vehicles submerged Water logging occurred in many places due to rain in Delhi. Due to which vehicles were also seen drowning. It has been raining in Delhi since morning.

The torrential rain eliminates humidity It was humid and hot all day on Thursday but there was some relief on Friday morning. During this time, the maximum temperature was two degrees above normal at 35.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius. The humidity level in the air was 85 to 57 percent.

IMD Weather Dept released video

It may rain continuously Meteorologists have predicted cloudy sky and moderate rain by evening. The maximum temperature can be 36 ° C.

Flood risk in low-lying areas of Delhi The water level of the Yamuna water level in Delhi increased slightly on Friday morning and the river is now through the warning mark (Yamuna Warning point). It is only 20 meters away. You can say that the Yamuna has almost reached the warning mark. An official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Room said that at 6 pm on Thursday, the water level of the river was recorded at 203.68 meters on the old railway bridge which rose to 204.30 on Friday morning. Danger level in Delhi is 205.22 meters.

East Delhi, Central Delhi, Barapula Flyover and Nizamuddin received rains. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, one degree Celsius above the average for the season. Humidity level was recorded at 77 percent.