Highlights: People of North India can get relief from cold from 3 January

Forecast of rain in Delhi in next few hours

Delhi’s minimum temperature at 1.1 degree Celsius in 15 years

new Delhi

Delhi is experiencing a severe winter rains only in the next few hours. Yes, meteorologists predict that there may be rain between January 2 and 6. Cold wave sweeping across North India is shivering and dense fog enveloped many places on Friday on the first day of the new year. The Meteorological Department has said that with the rise in temperature by three to five degrees Celsius in North India, there is a possibility of relief from January 3.

Rain and snowfall forecast here

Cyclonic flow has formed due to western disturbances in and around Afghanistan. It is expected to move towards Pakistan during the next 48 hours. Due to the Western Disturbance, low air pressure persists over Southwest Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department said, ‘Due to these effects, rain or snowfall is expected in the Western Himalayan region during January-6. There may be heavy rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. There is also a possibility of hail at some places in the western region of the Himalayas during this period.

The Meteorological Department said, ‘Cold wave is going on in many parts of North West India and Central India. The same situation will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

December of this year was the cleanest in last 4 years, the amount of air pollution has been reduced

1.1 degrees of mercury in Delhi

The minimum temperature reached 1.1 degree Celsius in 15 years in the capital Delhi amid the outbreak of cold wave. At the same time, visibility became ‘zero’ due to extremely dense fog. Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the last 15 years. Earlier on January 8, 2006, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 0.2 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature ever recorded was 0.6 degree Celsius in January 1935. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature was 2.4 degree Celsius in January last year.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center in Delhi, said that visibility was zero in Safdarjung and Palam at 6 am on Friday due to ‘extremely dense fog’. The minimum temperature is forecast to reach eight degrees Celsius on 4-5 January. Light rain is also expected in the national capital between January 3 and 5 due to the effect of western disturbance. However, according to the Skymet agency, there may be rain between January 2 and 6.

Pipes freezing in Kashmir, temperature went to -9 degrees

The cold wave continued to prevail in Kashmir as well and on New Year the minimum temperature in many places in the valley went below the freezing point. Officials said that water temperatures in several reservoirs, including water reservoirs, froze after the temperature dropped in the valley. Met officials said that the temperature in Gulmarg in North Kashmir was recorded at minus 9 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg was the coldest place in the valley.

In Pahalgam, the base camp in South Kashmir for the Amarnath Yatra, the mercury dropped to minus 7.8 degrees Celsius. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, compared to a minimum of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The period of ‘Chillai Kalan’ is going on in Kashmir and during this period of 40 days it is very cold. The drop in temperature freezes the water supply pipelines in various parts of the valley including the famous Dal Lake.

State of Haryana and Punjab

Haryana and Punjab also experienced cold wave conditions and the minimum temperature reached minus 1.2 degree Celsius in Hisar. Hisar was the coldest place in Haryana in both the states. Narnaul in Haryana recorded a temperature of minus 0.2 degree Celsius. Sirsa, Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded two degrees, 4.4 degrees, 3.5 degrees, two degrees and 3.9 degrees Celsius respectively. Chandigarh recorded a temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius.

There is also an outbreak of cold in Punjab. Faridkot recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius. Bathinda recorded 1.2 degree Celsius and Amritsar 2.2 degree Celsius. Dense fog, cold wave and cold conditions have persisted in the last 24 hours in different areas of Uttar Pradesh. According to the Meteorological Department, weather was cold in many places in western Uttar Pradesh, while in eastern Uttar Pradesh, the temperature was below normal. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Lucknow airport at 0.5 degree Celsius, while Sultanpur recorded the highest at 22.0 degree Celsius.

Fears of rain and storm in UP

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and thunderstorm at different places in western Uttar Pradesh, but the weather is forecast to be cold in eastern Uttar Pradesh. In most parts of Rajasthan, the minimum temperature has increased by two to three degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Department, Churu was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Mount Abu, the only hill tourist destination in the state, recorded a minimum temperature of minus degrees.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall at some places in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner divisions of Ganganagar and Hanumangarh and adjoining districts from January 2 to January 4. On the other hand, due to slight rise in temperature in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, people got some relief from the bitter cold on the first day of the new year.

Most of Madhya Pradesh was in the grip of bitter cold for the last few days. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, while in Datia it was 5.2 degrees Celsius. GD Mishra, Senior Meteorologist, Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal, said that as a result of western disturbance, the low wind pressure remains in south-west Rajasthan, due to which rains in Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions may occur till January 3. ‘