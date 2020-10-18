The people of Delhi may have to face water shortage from Monday to the next few days. Actually, water supply has been affected due to maintenance of Ganga Canal. There is a possibility of water supply being disrupted in East Delhi, South Delhi North East Delhi and NDMC area on Monday.The Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday that the Upper Ganga Canal would be closed for the next four-five days for annual maintenance, affecting the water supply in many areas of the national capital. The canal supplies 270 million gallons (MGD) of water a day to the city. Of this, 120 MGD of water goes to the Bhagirathi plant for treatment, while 150 MGD of water goes to the Sonia Vihar plant.

Trouble created due to closure of Upper Ganga Canal

The water being treated at Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants is supplied to East Delhi and South Delhi areas. The Water Board said that due to the closure of the Upper Ganga Canal for annual maintenance, the pressure of water has reduced. This may affect water treatment in the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants. A board official said that Yamuna’s water level is also low. He said that water will be available with less pressure for the next three-four days till the situation improves. He said that areas of South Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi and NDMC could be affected.