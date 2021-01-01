Highlights: Delhiites got relief news on first day of new year 2021

new Delhi

The Delhi government extended the deadline of its plan for one-time waiver of water bill dues and late payment surcharge by 31 March. The scheme was launched in August last year and under this category all houses are exempted from late fee payment. The pending water bill is partially or fully waived depending on the category of accommodation.

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain said, “We have extended the last date of DJB’s plan so that more and more consumers can pay their water bills at reduced rates without any financial burden or difficulty.” He said, “To date, more than four and a half lakh consumers have availed the scheme and DJB has received a revenue of Rs. 632 crore.”

Under this scheme, consumers whose bills were pending till 31 March last year. Delhi has colonies ranging from A to H category. Colonies of A to D category are middle and upper middle residential areas.