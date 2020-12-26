Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against advocate Mahmood Pracha at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station. The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Counter Intelligence, Special Cell, whose team had gone to Red in the office of Pracha in Nizamuddin on 24 December. DCP Manishi Chandra alleges that Pracha neither cooperated nor treated the police team well.

Pracha and his juniors interrupted and abused the police. This was in the knowledge of the Red Special Court because some accused accused in the Delhi riots cases are Pracha and some of those accused had used fake documents in the Bell application. The special cell had put this information in the cognizance of the special court, after which the court gave directions for investigation.

What about Pracha

At the same time, Pracha has accused the Delhi Police that when the Delhi Police did not find anything in the investigation of their office computers etc., the police investigated even the bathroom. Dishonored with me and my juniors. If Delhi Police did not destroy the video recording, then the truth will be revealed.

Explain that on February 24, violence erupted in northeast Delhi after clashes between opponents and supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act. At least 50 people died in the violence that lasted for several days. About 200 other people were injured.

