The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain in a money laundering case related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi in a Delhi court in February. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has also filed a charge sheet against Hussain and co-accused Amit Gupta under Section 44 and 45 of the Money Laundering Act, 2002 in Karkardooma Court.Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat took cognizance of the offenses under section 3 (money laundering) against Hussain and co-accused Amit Gupta with Section 70 (Offenses by Companies) punishable under Section 4 of the Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED has stated in the charge sheet that Hussain and his associates have used about Rs 1.10 crore through dummy companies to promote protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and riots. The court has summoned Hussain and Gupta on 19 October.

Let us tell you that on 24 February this year, communal violence erupted in Northeast Delhi over the Citizens Amendment Act, the citizenship law went out of control after clashes between supporters and protesters. About 53 people were killed and around 200 people were injured in the violence.