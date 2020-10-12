new Delhi: A case has been registered against a BJP leader in Delhi for using indecent language for a traffic constable on duty. This action has been taken after the alleged video of a leader using abusive language for the constable has surfaced.

In the video, BJP leaders were seen using abusive language for the constable.

In this video viral on social media, former Mayor of North Delhi Yogendra Chandolia is seen using abusive language for traffic constable. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said that a case has been registered in this regard and investigation is on.

Traffic police took bribe from local transporters – Chandolia

At the same time, Chandolia alleges that the traffic police had taken bribe from local transporters, whose carts are parked in a chaotic manner in Karol Bagh area. He said that at the same time, they pick up the vehicles of the pilgrims coming to the nearby temple and when they opposed it, the traffic personnel abused them and used abusive language.

