Highlights: People of Capital Delhi are not having antibodies

Expert advice, no need for sero survey in the capital now

Antibody ending in corona’s body in 2-3 months

Some expert opinion, Delhi is moving towards herd immunity

new Delhi

The report of the third sero survey in Delhi is shocking. In the last two surveys, where there was an increase in people found antibodies, in the third it has decreased. This is the reason why experts say that the importance of sero survey has reduced in Delhi. Based on this report, an accurate assessment of the extent of infection is not possible.

Regarding the reason for the lack of antibodies, the doctor says that some of the people who are recovering from Kovid, the antibodies are not lasting more than 2-3 months, that is, they are going to die. This is the reason why the percentage of antibodies found in the sero survey has decreased rather than increased.



Expert said, now sero survey is no use

AIIMS Community Medicine doctor Sanjay Rai said that the sero survey is done to detect the extent of infection, which is beneficial when such infection starts. Now it is not much use. We all know that the infection has reached the community level and it is no longer possible to stop it. The third sero survey in Delhi has indicated that it is not of much use. HOD doctor Jugal Kishore of community medicine from Safdarjung said that now such a survey is not needed, when the antibodies are not lasting for long, then the correct assessment will not be known. In such a situation, it is not right to spend time and money on survey.

4% decrease in antibodies

Dr. Jugal said that in the first survey conducted by NCDC in Delhi, antibodies were found in 23.48%. At that time, a sample was taken from 27 June to 5 July. A total of 21,387 samples were taken in this survey. The second sero survey in Delhi was conducted by the Delhi government under the leadership of Maulana Azad Medical College. A total of 15,239 samples were taken in this survey between August 1 and 7 and antibodies were detected in 29.1% of the sample. This has come to 25.1% in the third survey. That is, there is a decrease of about 4%. He said that in August 257 such samples of people who had recovered from Corona were also taken in Delhi. Antibody has not been found in 30.73% of people after recovery. There were 79 people in whom no antibodies were found.

‘Delhi is moving towards herd immunity’

Doctor Jugal said that the signal is absolutely clear. Antibodies of people who had infections after June were found in September, averaging around 25%. That is, those who got infected before June, now do not have antibodies. If you mix the results of June and September, then about 49 to 50% people have been infected. That is, Delhi has moved towards herd immunity to a great extent.

‘Don’t need too much test’

Doctor Sanjay Rai said that there is no need for too much test. Nothing will be gained from this, only the number of patients will be seen increasing. Currently 60 thousand tests are being conducted and between three and four thousand positive cases are coming. If you increase it to 80 thousand, then it will be more than 5 thousand. Nothing will be of use. Now our aim is not to stop the spread of infection, because it has spread. Now our aim is to identify sick patients and provide better treatment to them. Investigate such people, who need and spend on it. Right now millions of crores of rupees are being spent on tests. Nothing is being gained from this. Understand science and work in the way of science, only then will it benefit.