Food dispensing machine will also be installed A food dispensing machine will also be installed inside the business class coach of the high speed train. 2×2 comfortable seats in the coach, enough room to hold passengers’ feet, enough space in between the seats on both sides to make it comfortable for people traveling while standing, racks for luggage, mobile / laptop charging points, wi There will also be Fi and other passenger-centric facilities.

The journey will be for one hour Right now the journey between Delhi and Meerut is done in 3 to 4 hours. Running this train it will be reduced to one hour. The 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is the first RRTS corridor to be implemented in India. Civil construction work is going on in full swing on about 50 km long section between Sahibabad to Shatabdi Nagar (Meerut). Besides, construction work of Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Guldhar and Duhai RRTS stations is also in full swing. Operations on the 17 km long primary section between Sahibabad to Duhai are proposed from 2023 while the entire corridor will be opened to the public in 2025.

First coach will be ready by 2022 The first prototype (sample) of the RRTS train will be built by 2022 and will be put into public use after detailed testing. NCRTC will purchase 30 train sets of 6 coaches for operating regional rail services and 10 train sets of 3 coaches for local transport services in Meerut. The entire rolling stock of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will be constructed at the Savli plant of Bombardier in Gujarat.

Smoke detector and cctv camera The high-speed train will feature audio-video announcement. Full information of the station will be available. CCTV cameras will be installed. Apart from this, there will be fire and smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and door indicators.

Tempered proof glass, will be equipped with communication facilities People sitting in high speed train will be able to easily see the panoramic view of the outside. For this, double glazed, tempered proof large glass windows have been installed in the train. Equipped with train emergency public declaration and display system, route map display, infotainment display and communication facilities.

Special arrangements for women and business class The high speed tray will have space for wheelchairs near the doors for PwDs. One coach in each train will be reserved for women. There will also be a special lounge on the platform for entry into business class coaches. There will be platform screen doors at the station. These doors will open along with the train doors.

Train under Make in India Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, said that high-speed, high-frequency RRTS trains are being constructed entirely under the Make in India policy of the Government of India. These trains are environmentally friendly and energy efficient, along with accelerating the economic development of NCR and surrounding areas, creating new economic opportunities and reducing air pollution, carbon footprint, congestion and accidents. Will improve quality.

There is still time for the running of the high speed train, but on Friday, for the first time people came in front of how the train coach and how many facilities will be equipped with this train. Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, unveiled the first look of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train. The RRTS train with a design speed of 180 kmph is the first modern system train. This aerodynamic train made of stainless steel will be light and fully air-conditioned. Each coach will have six (three on each side) automatic doors for entry and exit, while business class coaches will have four (two on each side) doors. Each train will have a business class coach.