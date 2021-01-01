Many cities of North India are experiencing severe cold at this time. Delhi has recorded the lowest temperature of the season today. The Meteorological Department on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees below normal. On Delhi’s Lodhi Road, the temperature rose to 3.1 degrees.

Havoc in Haryana Punjab

In Hisar, Haryana, the mercury fell to -1.2 degree and Narnaul to -0.6. In Bathinda, Punjab, the temperature fell by 0.0 degree on Thursday. Fog enveloped Delhi-NCR since Thursday morning. People are resorting to warm clothes to protect themselves.

Cold alert in North India till 2 January

Skymet Weather scientist Mahesh Palawat says that till January 2, there will be a cold wave across North India. Meteorological Department scientists say that due to icy winds coming through the mountains of North India, cold wave is increasing in the plains states of North India and the new record for the winter of winter is setting a new record. Because of the fog, the sun’s light is not falling completely on the earth, which is increasing the shiver.

Rain forecast for 3-4 January

According to ‘Skymet’, an active western disturbance will hit the mountains of North India on 2 January and this will trigger a cyclonic circulation over the plains. Both these systems will cause a change in the winds from the mountains of North India to the plains states, which will cause a break in the falling temperature. Rain may also occur in some cities.

Delhi’s minimum temperature

Lodhi Road – 3.1

Safdarjung – 3.3

Jaffarpur – 3.3

Ayanagar – 4.0

Ridge – 5.2

Minimum temperature of different cities

Hisar ….. -1.2

Narnaul …. -0.5

Bhatinda …. 0.0

Sirsa … 1.5

Amritsar … 1.6