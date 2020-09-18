Highlights: Schools will be closed in the national capital Delhi till 5 October

Seeing the danger of Corona, Delhi government decided

The central government has given permission to open schools from 21 September

new Delhi

Amidst the ever increasing cases of corona virus, the Delhi government has announced closure of all schools till 5 October, putting an end to speculation. However, online classes will continue during this time. In this regard, the Delhi government issued a circular on Friday.

Let me tell you that most of the state governments are still hesitant in view of increasing cases of corona virus infection. States like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana are opening schools. But the governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat are not opening schools. Now Delhi has also joined this list.

These instructions for staff and teachers

According to the circular of the Delhi government, according to the old guidelines according to the requirement, teachers and staff can be called to school. Instructions have been given to all schools in Delhi including Government, Aided, Private and MCD to inform the staff, parents and students about this circular by phone call / SMS or other means.

Delhi government conducted survey

Earlier, the Delhi government had asked the Directorate of Education to know the opinion of the parents regarding opening of the school. Parents were asked for their opinion through a Google form. Most parents have refused to send their children to school. At Bal Bharti School in Dwarka, 65% of the parents were against sending their children to school, 15% were unsure and only 15% agreed with it. In Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, parents of 75% of the students from 9th to 12th grade said that they do not want to send their children to schools. In another private school, out of a class of 400 students, only 25 students had parents in favor of sending them to school.