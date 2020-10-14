A Delhi court granted bail to two accused in a case related to communal violence in the north-eastern part in February, saying that no FIR was named in them nor did they have any specific charges against them.

The court granted relief to Rashid Saifi and Mohammad Shadab. The prosecution side claimed against the two that they are relatives of former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain who is the main conspirator.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to both in the case of looting and setting fire to a shop in Dayalpur area during the riots. He was granted relief on a bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of the same amount.

The court said that the applicants (Saifi and Shadab) have neither been named in any FIR nor have any specific allegations against them. Also there is no CCTV footage. According to the prosecution, during the investigation, his alleged role in the crime came to light and he was arrested and a charge sheet was filed in the case.

53 people died in Delhi riots

Significantly, after the clash between the supporters and opponents of the citizenship law, communal riots broke out in North East Delhi’s Jaffarabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Ghonda, Chandbagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar areas on 24 February.

At least 53 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured in the violence. At the same time government and private property was also severely damaged. Huge mobs blew up houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and threw stones at local people and police personnel.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, who hails from Sikar, Rajasthan, was shot dead during the violence in Gokalpuri on 24 February and several policemen including DCP and ACP were seriously injured. Also, after killing IB officer Ankit Sharma, his body was thrown into the drain.