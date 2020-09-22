new Delhi: Delhi Police in its chargesheet filed in court in connection with the riots in North-East Delhi in February, five people had received more than 1 crore. The charge sheet stated that five people had allegedly received Rs 1.61 crore against the revised Citizenship Act (CAA) to manage the protest sites and carry out the conspiracy of communal violence.

Police have said in the charge sheet that former Congress councilor Ishrat Jahan, activist Khalid Saifi, suspended Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain, Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association president Shifa ur Rehman and Jamia student Meeran Haider against the CAA for the management of the protest sites And Rs 1.61 crore was allegedly received for carrying out the conspiracy of Delhi riots in February.

Police has filed a charge sheet against 15 accused in the case of communal violence in North East Delhi in February. According to the charge sheet, “During the investigation, it has been revealed that from 1 December 2019 to 26 February 2020, the accused Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Tahir Hussain, Shifa-ur Rehman and Meeran Haider got a total of 1 through bank account and cash , Rs 61,33,703 was received. “

The chargesheet states that out of a total of Rs 1.61 crore, Rs 1,48,01186 was withdrawn in cash and spent for the management of the demonstration sites.

