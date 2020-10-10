A court hearing in a case related to Delhi Riots in North East Delhi has been told that the police mistakenly put a document in the copies of the charge sheet given to the accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) There were details of some of the safe witnesses. Police told the court that some people have also contacted three safe witnesses. In such a situation, the police has asked that permission be given to withdraw the copy of the charge sheet. The court has accepted this petition.Actually, a few days ago in this case, the court said that a copy of the filed charge sheet should also be given to all the accused. The court has accepted this plea of ​​the police. This charge sheet was presented in the court on 16 September. Former councilor Tahir Hussain is the main accused in it.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing on behalf of the police, informed the court about this lapse. It came to the notice of the investigating agency that many people approached at least three safe witnesses with implicit meanings in relation to the case. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said that there was a mistake on behalf of the investigating officer. He directed the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, which is probing the case, to provide adequate security to all the protected witnesses.

The court ordered the accused and his lawyer to return the documents. He also directed the accused or any other person or officer not to make public the identity of the secured witnesses and not to make direct or indirect contact with them. The court directed the police to remove the details of the protected witnesses and file new copies of the chargesheet and send it to the 15 accused and their lawyers in the case.

Significantly, the Delhi Police presented an 1800-page charge sheet in the court. In this, many important things were told in the case of riots in north-east Delhi, as well as in the details of the accused of the conspiracy of riots.