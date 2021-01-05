Highlights: Important comments of the court in last year’s Delhi riots case

During the riots in north-east Delhi last year, the conspiracy was hatched by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) alumnus leader Omar Khalid and Aam Aadmi Party’s suspended councilor Tahir Hussain. A Delhi court said on Tuesday that prima facie reasonable grounds exist to show this. The court made this remark taking cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet in the case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dinesh Kumar said that in February last year, sufficient material was available to carry forward the proceedings against Khalid in a case involving communal violence in Khajuri Khas area. The court said that the statement of one witness is sufficient to demonstrate that there was an alleged contact between Khalid and Tahir Hussain at the time. Hussain is accused of being the main conspirator who incited riots and incited mobs to loot people and burn properties.

Many allegations against Khalid

The court said the prosecution alleged in the chargesheet that Khalid actively participated in the criminal conspiracy to incite communal riots in various parts of Delhi. The court said in its order, ‘Incidents of inciting the mob by the accused persons led to looting of people and properties including houses and shops were burnt. They also destroyed public property. ‘

The court said that the prosecution has referred to the statements of witness Rahul Kasana and he has recorded the statements under section 161 (investigation by police) of the CrPC, in which he has stated that at that time he was working as the driver of Hussain having had. The court said that according to its statement, Kasana had seen the accused Hussain allegedly distributing the money to the people protesting against the amended citizenship law (CAA) and the people participating in it.

Action may proceed

The court said the statement alleged that on January 8, 2020, he went to Shaheen Bagh with Hussain, where Hussain went to an office after getting off the car and after some time he, along with Omar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, was allegedly in office. went. The court said, “The prima facie prima facie grounds are that Omar Khalid, accused Tahir Hussain and other accused conspired together in the crime, as mentioned in the charge sheet.” Therefore, sufficient material exists to pursue proceedings against accused Omar Khalid. ‘

The court directed the investigating officer to give a copy of the supplementary charge sheet to Khalid through the concerned jail superintendent. Communal violence erupted in north-east Delhi on February 24 last year between supporters and opponents of the amended citizenship law, killing 53 people and injuring around 200 people.