Highlights: Former JNU student leader Omar Khalid arrested in connection with Delhi riots will get security in Tihar Jail

A Delhi court has directed the jail administration to provide adequate protection to the accused

Umar Khalid is under judicial custody till October 22 under UAPA, fearing threat to his security in jail

A Delhi court has directed Tihar Jail officials to provide adequate security to JNU alumnus leader Omar Khalid in the jail. He was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Khalid was arrested in February in connection with the communal riots in North East Delhi under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat directed the Superintendent of Tihar Jail to take steps to provide adequate security to the accused Khalid without discrimination under the jail rules. The court gave this instruction on the application filed on behalf of the accused. Omar has sought adequate security inside the jail in his application, so that he will not be harmed in judicial custody.

The court, in its order on 17 October, said that under the jail rules, Khalid should be allowed to follow the daily routine. The court said, ‘Since the accused is in judicial custody, the rules of the jail, including Rule No. 1401 which are applicable to other prisoners, also apply to the applicant (Khalid) … The present application to the jail superintendent with this instruction It is settled that steps should be taken to give adequate protection to the present accused Omar Khalid by enforcing the jail rules without any discrimination. ‘

According to the rule, the prisoner under consideration should be allowed to leave his cell early in the morning, work on a voluntary basis and provide newspapers, library books, etc. Omar’s lawyer, Trideep Pais, had earlier told the court that his client had been attacked several times and that there was a danger of his security in jail. The accused is under judicial custody till 22 October under UAPA.