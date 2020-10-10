A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to an accused in a case related to the riots in north-east Delhi in February, saying that the silence of witnesses for two weeks over the incident raises ‘serious doubt’ over their credibility. The court said the witnesses recorded their statements to the police two weeks after the incident.The court said that when two police constables were eyewitnesses and saw the accused rioting, why did they not complain on that day and did not tell their superiors about it? On February 25, Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted bail to accused Irshad Ahmed in the case of looting and vandalizing a shop by a riot mob in Dayalpur area on a surety of Rs 20,000 and an equal amount of bail. According to the complainant Zeeshan, he suffered a loss of about Rs 20 lakh.

The court, in its order passed on October 8, said that Ahmed was not even named in the FIR and no specific charges were made against him in the case. The court said, “According to the statements of Constable Vikrant and Constable Pawan (both eyewitnesses and were present at the crime scene at the time of the incident) in this case, they identified Ahmed and co-accused who were rioting. However, he did not make any complaint on the day of the incident on 25 February 2020 nor told his superiors about it.

The order stated that he remained completely silent about the incident until a statement was recorded under Section 161 (Interrogation of Police) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and his silence while recording the statement before the investigating officer on March 6, 2020 Smashed. This casts doubt on the credibility of the witnesses. The court also said that Ahmed did not appear anywhere in the CTTV footage or viral video of the incident.