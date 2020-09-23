During the riots in north-east Delhi in February this year, the leading conspirators had decided to adopt a ‘guerrilla strategy’ to hold the police-administration responsible for the massacre. Delhi Police has claimed this fact in the charge sheet. Explain that under ‘guerrilla tactics’ there is an attack in secret. In the charge sheet filed in a Delhi court on 16 September, the police alleged that the conspirators got nervous when some members of the ‘Delhi Protest Support Group’ (DPSG) expressed their displeasure over it and threatened to expose their terrorist activities. .The charge sheet claimed that some members of the Delhi Protest Support Group Watts groups ‘disgruntled and disheartened’ by the violence committed by the ‘major conspirators’ threatened to expose all the culprits of the DPSG group Is responsible for these riots. ‘ It claimed, ‘Facebook posts and WhatsApp conversations establish those facts, that JNU student Sharjil Imam had never disassociated himself from the protest.’ Significantly, after the violence between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Act, the communal violence in North East Delhi on February 24 killed 53 people and injured around 200 others.

Watts App Group supports

In a riot-related case, the ‘main conspirators’ had formed a Watts App Group to put a ‘mask of secularism’ on display against the amended citizenship law (CAA). The police have also made this claim in their charge sheet. In this charge, 15 persons are named as part of the ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ of North East Delhi riots.

Changes since the evening of 24 February

It said that the tone and nature of the dialogue of the members of the Jamia Coordination Committee changed from the evening of 24 February and they started talking about relief, rehabilitation and care of the victims as well as the life and property of their terrorist and illegal acts. A concrete propaganda campaign to damage the state, police and the ruling party was started.

Conspirators created a conspiracy like this

The charge sheet filed in the court on 16 September alleged, ‘The conspirators introduced their cleverness and criminal thinking’ hate speech ‘into a whole new dimension and put a’ sweet layer ‘of nationalism on it. It alleges, ‘Nothing to everyone in the conspirators’ cloak, in order to confuse their target audience, against the CAA, during demonstrations against so-called fascism, solidarity of Dalit and marginalized class There were some who were looking towards his intellectual bundle with the belief that he has presented a good political alternative in the plate of dynamic Indian democracy.