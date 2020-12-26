A group of northeast Delhi riot victims on Friday alleged that they have been forced to withdraw their grievances and make statements against an advocate who helped them. The victims held a press conference on Friday evening at the Press Club of India in the national capital.

Some victims came forward in support of senior advocate Mahmood Pracha, whose office was searched by the police a day earlier. He claimed that when no government or law enforcement agencies provided him any help after the riots in February this year, Pracha stood with him and gave him legal aid and other possible assistance for free.

Mohammed Mumtaz (27) of Khajuri alleged that he was forced to withdraw the case. Wasim, who was allegedly beaten up by police personnel for singing the national anthem during the riots, said, “The policemen refused to register an FIR on my complaint. I came to know about Pracha. They helped me to lodge a police complaint.

Another victim of the riots, Feroz Akhtar (42), said that he too was under pressure not to join Pracha.