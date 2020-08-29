new DelhiA Delhi court sent suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain into the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for six days on Friday in a money laundering case involving communal violence in north-east Delhi in February. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted the ED’s application for a proper investigation. The ED requested 14 days of custody, saying that he was not cooperating in the investigation. The court has also instructed Hussain to undergo a medical examination every 24 hours. Explain that the membership of Corporation Councilor Tahir Hussain, accused of inciting a riot in North East Delhi, has been terminated. The topics related to the termination of membership of the Corporation Councilor were also included prominently in the subjects which were called to pass the East MCD House Meeting. On the other hand, the number of corporators in the East MCD is 64. Three of these corporators resigned from membership of the corporation after becoming MLAs. Now after the termination of Tahir Hussain’s membership, only 60 corporators are left. Tahir Hussain was accused in the riots that spread in North East Delhi. The crime branch is investigating the entire case.