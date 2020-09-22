Omar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, accused in a case related to a big conspiracy in north-east Delhi in February, had decided to use social media to mobilize youth for a chakka jam against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA). The Delhi Police has made this allegation in its charge sheet.

The Delhi Police has alleged in the chargesheet that the motive for the protests against the CAA was large-scale premeditated violence against the state. The charge sheet also mentions about Yogendra Yadav, the leader of the Swaraj campaign, who met Omar Khalid and Sharjil Imam at Jantar-Mantar during December 2019 in a movement against the CAA.

The Delhi Police has alleged in the chargesheet that Omar Khalid, Yogendra Yadav and Sharjeel Imam had decided to use social media to mobilize the youth for the chakka jam against the CAA. On September 16, the police filed a more than 17,000-page charge sheet.

The charge sheet states that at Jantar Mantar, JNU student Umar Khalid introduced Yogendra Yadav to the Sharjil Imam. It alleged that Sharjeel was the conspirator of the Shaheen Bagh protests.

Significantly, after violence between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), communal violence in north-east Delhi on February 24 killed 53 people and injured around 200 others.

