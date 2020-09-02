Highlights: Relief to the member of the group breaking the cage in the case of riots in North East Delhi

During the hearing, the court said, it is not necessary to be kept in captivity during the trial

Devangana was involved in protests against CAA and NRC

Many died and hundreds were injured in these riots in February.

New Delhi: Tuesday’s day brought relief news from the High Court for Devangana Kalita, who is doing MPhil from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The High Court granted bail to Devangana, a member of the ‘Pinjada Tod’ group, in a case related to the Delhi riots. The High Court refused to accept all the arguments made by the Delhi Police against the relief given to the female student. The court said that the petitioners were seen peacefully protesting at the protest venue, which the Constitution gives them.

Women students got this relief in a case registered under Jafrabad Police Station. The case relates to the communal riots that erupted during protests against the CAA and NRC in North-East Delhi in February. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, in his 21-page judgment, cleared every reason for granting bail to Kalita. He said that definitely an FIR was registered on March 5 based on the statement of some Shah Rukh Pathan, although the name of the petitioner was not mentioned in the statement. She is meeting the conditions of the ‘triple test’ that the Supreme Court has recognized in P. Chidambaram v. Enforcement Directorate.

The High Court further said, “As per the law, it is not necessary to be kept in captivity during the trial and custody should be limited only in those cases where it is very important.” Justice Kait also said that granting relief to the petitioner would not harm the investigating agency and the petitioners would also be saved from unnecessary harassment, trouble and improper detention. He noted that the investigative agency did not arrest the other people with the same role as the petitioner in the relevant FIR and thus detaining the petitioner in the case would not serve any purpose.

Holding Kalita entitled to bail in the case, the High Court said that a charge sheet has been filed against the petitioner in the case. Looking at the case diary and footage related to the incident shows that she was peacefully protesting while on the spot, which is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution. Questioning the evidence, the court said that the agency did not present any material which would have revealed that the petitioner, through his speeches, instigated a community-specific women or tried to incite hatred which resulted in loss of precious life and Property damage.

The court said, of course, the protests had been going on for a long time, with the police cameras covering them constantly with print and electronic media. However, there is no evidence to establish that the alleged offense was caused by the alleged act of the petitioner. Devangana Kalita filed a petition in the High Court seeking bail under the FIR lodged at the Zafarabad police station on February 26. The crime branch is investigating this case.

Riots took place in Delhi in February

Police protests based on the seriousness of the allegations

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, on behalf of the police, argued that 581 people were injured during the Delhi riots out of which 108 were police personnel only. The rioters killed a policeman and an IB employee. Claimed that in those riots, the role of the petitioner emerged as a main conspirator as he instigated people of a particular community for the riots.

Kapil Sibal argued on behalf of Kalita

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, on behalf of the member of the Cage Break Group, contended that the petitioner had nothing to do with the related incident which according to the investigating agency was recorded through a videographer and implicated him as the main conspirator . Argued that the law states that multiple FIRs cannot be lodged in relation to a single incident and the entire incident appears to be the result of a unilateral investigation. After this, Senior Advocate placed Kalita’s achievements before the court, claiming to be a promising student and scholar.