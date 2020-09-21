new Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet in the Karkardooma court regarding the riots in the country’s capital in the month of February. ABP News has the chat of accused Safura Zargar, lodged in the charge sheet, which is part of the charge sheet. On 22 February, Safura put this message in the WhatsApp group of the Jamia Coordination Committee. It is clear that the planning of the riots was already planned.

According to the police charge sheet, on the 22.02.2020 WhatsApp group, Safura sent a message to Jamia in the group of the Ordination Committee that ‘the flywheel has been jammed near the Zafarabad metro station and mobilizing people to support the chakka jam there is. It was also decided that on February 23, collecting from Chand Bagh and going to other sites to jam the flywheel as there will be a riot when the flywheel is jammed. Because nobody will listen to us till the riot happens

According to the charge sheet of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, on February 23, JCC members went to different Protest sites and gave their provocative speeches and began to jam during the visit of US President Donald Trump. It is clear from this charge sheet with ABP News that how the riots were prepared in advance and it was a big conspiracy. Because the riots in Delhi started from 23 February and according to the police, accused Safura Zargar was talking about rioting by sending a message to Jamia in the group of Ordination Committee on 22nd.

Significantly, the Special Cell had filed a charge sheet against 15 of the 20 accused arrested on Wednesday. Which includes Tahir Hussain and Khalid Saifi. The names of the main conspirators Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam arrested in the Delhi violence were not in this charge sheet. A supplementary charge sheet will be filed against them. In this charge sheet of about 17500 pages, the Special Cell has made 747 witnesses. The police have also included technical evidence, WhatsApp chat and call detail records in the charge sheet. According to Delhi Police, to get the accused booked in UAPA, a provision has also been received from the Delhi Government and the Center.