new Delhi: During the festive season, Ramlila will be organized in Delhi and Durga Puja pandals will be done but with changed tone. During the time of Corona, the Delhi government has issued guidelines regarding the events related to festivals. According to the order, during the festival in Delhi till 31 October, no food stall, rally, exhibition or procession will be allowed inside or outside any venue.

Along with this, the organizers will need to get permission from the District Magistrate of the area, in addition to other necessary permissions, to do any festival related event. The permission of any event will be met by the District Magistrate of the area and DCP of Delhi Police, after complete inspection. In a closed space, only 50% of the capacity will be in the event, there cannot be more than 200 people. According to the law of distance in the open space, the maximum number will be strictly fixed.

The event organizer will keep separate gates of entry and exit for the event and no person will be given entry without a mask. The data of all such events will be kept by the District Magistrate and the data of the entire Delhi will remain with the Divisional Commissioner.

The District Magistrate will appoint a Nodal Officer for every event such as Ramlila / Pooja Pandal. The DCP of the area will also appoint a nodal officer. Both these officers will ensure strict compliance of the orders issued by the government. Every event organizer or committee will have to make a video recording of their event. This video recording has to be done daily from beginning to end.

A soft copy of this entire video recording will also have to be shown and a certificate has to be taken that the standard operating procedure issued by the Government of India and the Government of Delhi is not being violated. The nodal officer will watch the video recording and if any violation of any guidelines or standard operating procedure is found, he will send a report to the District Magistrate and DCP after which the permission for the event will be canceled. The District Magistrate will also arrange sample video recordings on his behalf and ensure that the rules are followed.

The District Magistrate and DCP of the area will sign the certificate to be given to the event being allowed in every district and send it to the Chief Secretary and state the guidelines. During festivals, no person will be standing or sitting on the ground in any festival event. One only has to sit on the chair and follow the distance law. The central government has already lifted the ban on gathering of people etc. for festivals on 30 September for 31 October.

