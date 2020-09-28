new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while paying tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, said that his saga of valor and valor will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “Woe to him on the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the heroic son of Mother Bharati.” His saga of valor and valor will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages. ”Modi also shared a clip of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address broadcast on Sunday in a tweet, in which he paid tribute to Singh.

Bhagat Singh was born on this day in 1907. Raising his voice against British rule from an early age, his revolutionary steps to target the empire and being hanged at the age of 23, he became one of the notable heroes of the Indian independence movement.

