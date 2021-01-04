Highlights: Head constable and his son arrested for using fake candidate during Delhi Police entrance exam

Vineet, head constable in Delhi Police, took the exam in place of his son Kashish from someone else

The head constable’s son Kashish was selected as Muzaffarpur in Bihar

new Delhi

A head constable and his son have been arrested for using fake candidates during the Delhi Police entrance exam. Officials said on Monday that the accused has been identified as head constable Vineet and his son Kashish. According to a senior police officer, Kashish (21), a graduate from distance education, applied for the post of constable in Delhi Police. He chose Muzaffarpur in Bihar as his examination center.

Police said that the examination took place on November 27 last year. Instead of Kashish, another person reached the center and gave a test. He said that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) found something wrong and complained in this regard to the Delhi Police. The officer said that a case was registered in the relevant sections. After this Vineet and Kashish were arrested from the city on Sunday.

This is how disclosure happened

On November 27, Kashish’s center was located in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. On the exam day, someone else took the exam instead. This was revealed when a complaint came to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The complaint stated that the face of the young man appearing for the Delhi Police Constable’s examination did not match the present picture. On the complaint, the Crime Branch registered a case and started investigation.

Also read- What is FRS: Delhi Police caught notorious criminal from face recognition software FRS

During the investigation, the police came to know that Kashish, the young man who filled the form, is the son of Vineet, working as the head constable in Delhi Police. Vineet is posted at New Delhi railway station. When the police team strictly questioned Vineet, it was found that he had sent another person to Bihar instead of his son to take the exam. After this, the whole fraud was revealed. After which Delhi Police arrested Vineet and his son Kashish. Police is making inquiries.