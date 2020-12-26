new Delhi: Delhi Police has busted the gang that carried out more than 100 incidents of murder, robbery and snatching. Police has arrested seven adventurous miscreants of this gang. According to the Delhi Police, this gang was a headache for the police and was continuously committing incidents. Recently, these miscreants committed more than two dozen incidents in South West and surrounding district of Delhi. The Delhi Police is seeing his arrest as a major success.

35 mobile phones recovered from loot

Delhi Police has seized 35 mobile phones of loot and snatching from the miscreants. Not only this, the police have also recovered stolen motorcycles and two knives from them. According to the police, after interrogation, the gang leader Rahul has confessed to stealing and snatching more than 500 mobiles. Members of this gang used to surround a person in crowded areas and buses and take out the mobile and purse from his pocket.

They were attacked with a knife for protesting

According to Delhi Police, this gang was very dangerous and when someone carried out the crime, they used to attack him with a knife. The police is also looking for the receiver to whom they used to sell stolen and robbed mobiles. According to the police, some more members of this gang have also been identified. Police are raiding them in search of them.

