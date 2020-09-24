Highlights: Delhi Police seized 160 kg of ganja during a raid

Seizures showed only 1 kg, sold the rest in the market

Raj revealed in interrogation of peddlers, names of four policemen surfaced

The four suspenders, ACP, were investigating how much hemp was caught

new Delhi

The handiwork of four policemen of Jahangirpuri police station has embarrassed the face of Delhi Police in shame. He allegedly bribed a drug peddler and left. Not only this, 160 kg of hemp recovered from him was sold in the black market. Officials said on Friday that two sub-inspectors were also among the four policemen. Now investigation is being done on how much hemp was actually recovered from the peddler named Anil. On September 11, police went to Redd in a house in North-West Delhi, where this incident is complete.

Showed only 1 kg recovered

According to police officials, the four policemen showed seizure of about one kilo of marijuana and sold the rest. Anil had acquired the ganja from Odisha and was apprehended during the raid but was released after bribing the police.

ACP will investigate the entire scandal

Anil was questioned when the case was opened. On hardening, Anil exposed the policemen who raided him. DCP (North-West) Vijayanta Arya said that ACP (Operations) is investigating in the case. Both sub-inspectors and two head constables have been suspended.

Voices are raising against drugs

This act of Delhi Policemen has come at a time when the issue of drugs is very much discussed in the country. While Bollywood’s drug connection is being investigated, many big names of South Cinema are also on the radar of the police. The teams of Narcotics Control Bureau have raided several places in the last one month and recovered thousands of kilograms of cannabis.