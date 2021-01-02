new Delhi: Police has arrested two contract workers of BSES. It is alleged that he tried to extort illegal in the name of tampering with the meter. The police have named both of them as Shahil Goyal and Tarun Suri. Both of these were working to change the electricity meter on behalf of BSES in Malviya Nagar area. According to the police, during the inspection, he threatened a shop owner to pay a fine of Rs 3.5 lakh for tampering with the meter. To settle the matter, both started demanding bribe from the shop owner.

Two contract workers of BSES boarded by Delhi Police

Complainant Sanjay Sarin filed a complaint against both of them in the Vigilance Department of BSES seeking Rs 35,000. The Vigilance Department laid a trap to catch the two employees on the basis of the complaint. The complainant made an agreement with both the employees to settle the case for 15 thousand rupees. On Friday, when accused Tarun Suri reached to collect money, the Vigilance Department of BSES raided and caught him with money in both red-handed hands.

Attempt to collect electricity meter in the name of tampering

Let us tell you that in many areas in the capital Delhi, work is going on to replace the old electricity meters in many areas. In such a situation, the employees of the electricity department are inspecting. If any one of you asks for bribe in the name of tempering or try illegal extortion, then be cautious. Immediately inform the concerned department or police.

