Delhi Police said on Friday that they had detained a freelance journalist, found some sensitive documents related to defense and have been charged under the Official Secrets Act for espionage. An officer with information from the case Told on condition of anonymity that the journalist was arrested on 14 September and some confidential documents were found with him which he had obtained in the last few months.

A statement released by the police late Friday said: “Investigation into the case is going on and further details will be shared at the appropriate time.” It states that the journalist is a resident of Pitampura, New Delhi. He was produced in city court on 15 September, after which he was remanded in police custody for six months. He has filed a bail application which according to the officer will be heard on 22 September.