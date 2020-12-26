New Delhi In the national capital Delhi’s Mayapuri area, a fire broke out in a mask-making factory on Saturday morning, in which a 45-year-old man was killed and two people were rescued. Fire Department official gave information about this.

An official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said that the fire was reported at five o’clock in the morning and six fire engines were sent on the spot. DFS director Atul Garg said fire brigade officers broke the door of the factory and rescued three people, one of whom was in unconscious state.

Garg said that the person was immediately taken to Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The official said that the deceased has been identified as Jugal Kishore. Garg said that there was a fire in the third floor of the factory building where there was a machine and raw material. Garg said that the two people who have been rescued have been identified as Aman Ansari (18) and Feroze Ansari (24).

