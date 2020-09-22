new Delhi: Under Unlock-4, many types of restrictions have been given to the common people. Taking precautions amid the epidemic, only 50 people were allowed to be present at the wedding ceremony and 20 people at the funeral, which has now been increased to 100 people. In the Corona Period, the biggest relief from this decision has come to those who work in organizing weddings or events. The limit of people who are also involved in religious activities has been increased to 100.

The event organizers will need to be more vigilant in view of the cases of people getting infected with the corona virus in Delhi. Also, SOP issued by the government has to be followed. Giving a demo of how precautions will be taken in hotels, more than 30 chefs attended the Le Meridien Hotel in Gurugram, who presented the concept of flying chefs to the government representative.

Guests will not serve themselves

Actually, according to this idea, the buffet system that has been running for years has been changed. Keeping in mind the risk of infection, the guests will not serve the food themselves but will order the food of their choice to the chef and this food will be made available directly on the table with them. On the other hand, according to other methods, you can go to the chef yourself and prepare your favorite food at the counter but you can not pick any food, drink and stuff of your choice.

The chef will place the prepared food in a platter and hold it from a reasonable distance, and after serving the food, your hands and utensils will be immediately sanitized before the arrival of the other guest. Chef Pankaj, who arrived to give the demo, explains that “From the security point of view, we are taking all the necessary steps like food will be seen on the counter but there is no spoon anywhere. Guests cannot take anything themselves. Put them in the platter by preparing the chef food and We will serve the distance. Guests will order food and they will be sent food to the table. All chefs have been tested for corona virus 15 days ago. Everyone is monitored for cough, fever is immediately quarantined. “

Online training of staff

The central government has also decided to provide online training to hotel operators and their staff to bring the badly affected hotel industry back on track. Vijay Arora, vice president of the Association for Event and Entertainment Management, told an exclusive interview to APB News, “We have taken full care of social distancing, registration will be through the app, temperature will be measured before entry. Flying Chef Concept has been named where The chefs will give food. People will not be allowed to touch any utensil as was used in the buffet system. “

Rajeev Jain, owner of Rashi Entertainment and organizing various events, says that according to the way the cases are increasing, the limit of 100 people is also very much for us. We are following SOP and can also organize an event of a thousand people. If there is a shortage anywhere during the inspection, then the government should cancel our event but we should be given a chance to work back again. Our business and business is worth 5 lakh crores which has now gone completely into the trough. We want to contribute to bring the country’s economic status back on track.

