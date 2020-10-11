Highlights: 2 killed during cleaning of septic tank in Badarpur, Delhi

Accident near Badarpur, poisonous gas caused damage

Landlord also landed in tank after workers fainted

new Delhi

Two of the three people who died cleaning the septic tank built for 18 families living in a four-storey building in Moaldband, Badarpur, capital Delhi, died of poisonous gas. Among the dead is a building owner. He came down to clean the septic tank after two unconscious people came down to the tank to take their information. But he was also hit by poisonous gas.

DCP RP Meena of South-East Delhi said that the dead included building owner Satish Chawla (40) and Devendra, a laborer cleaning septic tanks. Devendra also lived in this area. Both were taken out of the tank and taken to Apollo Hospital. Where both were declared dead by doctors. It is a private four storey building. For the cleaning of the septic tank, owner Satish contracted a man named Manoj. The name of the injured man is Manoj.

Police said that a call was received about 4:45 pm on Saturday. The call was told that three men fell in the septic tank in street number-1 of F block of Moaldband. After getting the information, Badarpur police station reached the spot. People from the fire department were also called. When reached on the spot, it was found that a man named Manoj was taken out of the tank and taken to a nearby private hospital. Two are inside. Then Devendra and Satish, who were lying unconscious in the tank, were also evacuated. Both were declared dead on arrival at Apollo Hospital.

It was told that there were four tanks here. Three tanks were cleaned from morning to evening. Devendra landed in it to clean the fourth tank. If he did not come out for some time, then the contractor Manoj got inside the tank to see it. When Manoj does not come out, the landlord Satish gets into the tank to see these two. All the people there were watching it. Then even these three did not come back for long, nor did they get any voice, then people called the police and informed them about it.