A sub-inspector of Delhi Police is roaming as a dreaded person. He has led the police by committing 3 major incidents from Delhi to Haryana. This SI has not reached the hands of the police, so Delhi and Haryana Police are in tension about what incident they commit. SI Sandeep Dahiya, posted at Lahori Gate Police Station, tried to kill his girlfriend by shooting three shots in Alipur on Sunday evening.Shortly afterwards, a passer-by fired at the Delhi-Haryana border. On Monday morning, news came that Sandeep killed his father-in-law at around 7:30 pm. Sunday evening in Alipur, SI Sandeep shot his girlfriend 3 times. He escaped leaving her in a blood-soaked condition. Sub-Inspector Jayveer Malik, posted in the special staff passing through there, admitted the woman to the hospital in a wounded condition. Doctors have declared her condition to be serious even after 24 hours. The police registered a case against Sandeep on the woman’s statement.

After this she was searching for him. Late in the night, the police got the news that Sandeep shot Sarerah, 55, living at Sonipat on the Delhi-Haryana border. Satbir told the police that he works in Gurgaon. Returning home by bike. Sandeep shot across the border. He does not know Sandeep. Sonipat police registered a case against Sandeep. Police sources said that on Monday morning, Sandeep, along with some colleagues, reached his in-law Lakhan Majra police station area’s Banksi village in Rohtak district.

Shot in the forehead of father-in-law Ranbir Singh, who piled up there. He escaped with the car after the incident. Hearing the sound of firing, Sandeep’s wife rushed to the scene with family members. Informed police about the incident Sandeep’s car has been seen in the footage of CCTV cameras nearby.