Angered by the non-payment of salary for the last 3 months, the doctors of the Hindu Rao Hospital have stopped working completely since Sunday. In view of the situation, the Delhi government had earlier shifted all the Kovid patients hospitalized to other hospitals. Now a plan has been made to open MCD Hospital again for general services. But the doctors are not ready to return to work even after this. He says that he will not return to work until he gets salary.Sagardeep Bawa, vice-president of Hindu Rao’s Resident Doctors Association, said that on Monday, the Additional Commissioner (Health) and the commissioner have spoken to the doctors. During this time, if there is a decision to pay them the arrears, they can return to work. But no doctors or staff are now willing to work without pay.

Doctors who are protesting against the non-payment of salary also say that even if normal services are restored in the hospital, they are not going to work without salary. Doctors have not received salary for the last 3 months.