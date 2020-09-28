A case of cheating of one lakh rupees from a person has been reported in Madhu Vihar, Delhi. Called the customer care of a company to refund the air ticket amount. During this, he became the employee of the company and hacked the victim’s mobile through the link. Then he committed the crime by transferring money from his account. Madhu Vihar police have registered a case and started investigating the case.According to the police, Sanjeev Jha lives with the family in the IP extension of Madhu Vihar. Some time ago he booked a plane ticket from the online hotel ticket booking site. Meanwhile, suddenly he had to cancel the ticket. He called Google by searching the company’s custom care number to return the ticket amount. He was asked to call on behalf of an employee of the company in a while. After a while, a young man received a call, told that he was an employee of the company and asked for the complete details of his bank account.

During this, he sent the link through the message and asked for it back to another number. In this way, the accused hacked Sanjeev’s mobile. The accused first sought information about the linked account in Google Pay. Then transferred the money from it. After this, in the absence of refund in that account, the rupee also took information of his second account. Then he also took out money from that account. The accused withdrew Rs 1,01,190 from both accounts. Police is investigating the case by registering a case.