The Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to house more than 200 people affected due to the construction of the National War Museum in Delhi. It was informed in a statement issued by the government on Saturday. The decision was taken in a meeting of DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.The DUSIB has decided to provide in-situ houses in the Princes Park area to the homeless people due to the construction of the National War Museum. It was said in a statement that the construction of permanent housing facility in Devnagar area will take 18 months. Till then all the 203 families affected will be allotted houses in Dwarka. The Delhi government is building 784 houses in Dev Nagar area near Karol Bagh at a cost of 102 crores to facilitate in-situ housing for these families.

It was told that the houses being constructed will include two rooms, a kitchen, bathrooms and all good facilities like parking space, park and community hall.