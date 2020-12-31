Highlights: Abhishek Singhvi asks questions when firecrackers burst in New Year celebration in Delhi

Delhi’s air was clear after Diwali, so why not ban firecrackers right now

People gave the answer on Twitter- this sequence lasts only 15 minutes

new Delhi

Delhi residents, affected by the havoc of Corona, welcomed the new year 2021 with full enthusiasm, enthusiasm and enthusiasm (happy new year 2021). Restrictions were imposed in view of the infection, people buried tents on the roofs and then it was very loud at 12 midnight. Somewhere the loud music played, and the firecrackers broke. In some parts of the capital, including East Delhi, the atmosphere was beginning to look like Diwali. Perhaps the intention of the people was to forget the past year and spread the arms to welcome the new year. However, the Congress party has raised questions over the prohibition of firecrackers on the New Year in the capital.

Party MP and spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted why the Center and Delhi government did not ban firecrackers. He wrote, ‘New Year firecrackers are so different from Diwali firecrackers. Why did the Center and Delhi government not ban it completely like Diwali, it seems as if Delhi has become a paradise of clean air after Diwali. ‘

As soon as Singhvi said this, people’s reactions on Twitter also started coming. A Twitter user wrote what will happen to employees working in the firecracker industry? Will they also have to block the roads to tell the government their point?

Forget the pain of Corona, the world steeped in New Year’s celebrations, DJ is dancing fiercely, watch the video

Another user @ VilasDholam1 wrote how useless a lawyer is talking. On the New Year, firecrackers are burnt for 5 to 15 minutes only, even if people are of any religion. While on Diwali, firecrackers are boiled by people of one religion for at least 3 days.

However some people also supported Abhishek Singhvi’s talk. His tweets have been liked by hundreds of people.

These faces got ‘lost’ somewhere between us in 2020, you remember me …