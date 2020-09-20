Highlights: NIA arrested 9 terrorists for plotting on Saturday

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids in Arnakulam in Kerala and Murshidabad in West Bengal and arrested 9 terrorists. These radical terrorists were getting instructions from Pakistan. It was told that these people were engaged in the work of building a network of al-Qaeda in different areas of India. According to sources, the Pakistani handler was about to send weapons to Kashmir through Hamza drone, where Murshid, who was arrested on Saturday, had to go and receive the assignment.

However, he changed his plan because of Corona. Weapons were to arrive in Delhi instead of Kashmir. Murshid and his associates were about to leave for Delhi in a few days, but before that the NIA arrested them. All the Arrest terrorists were engaged in petty activities like ordinary citizens in Arnakulam and Murshidabad. Each of them was given different responsibilities. These things have come up in the inquiry. Come, know, the complete horoscope of these terrorists:

Terror Module

Murshid hasan

Murshid Hasan is the leader of the module. He was working as a wage laborer in Ernakulam. He shared many jihadist and radical posts on social media. Murshid was in contact with the Pakistani handler associated with Al Qaeda. He had to go to take delivery of weapons.

Musraf hussain

Hussain used to work at a paratha shop in Ernakulam. He used to make paratha. Hussain was a special and reliable man of Murshid. He was planning to buy weapons worth one lakh rupees from Bangladesh.

Manul Mondal

Manul was a cook in Murshidabad. He was also involved with Hussain in planning to buy arms from Bangladesh.

Liu Ian Ansari

Ansari used to do electrical work in Murshidabad. He used to buy and sell indigenous weapons. Ansari also designed a self-fabricated armor jacket for himself.

Iyakub Biswas

Biswas was a salesman at a clothing store in Ernakulam. He used to recruit fundamentalists into the group for jihadist activities.



Abu Sufiyan and Atitur Rahman

Both are residents of Murshidabad. Sufiyan was in the roof raft for explosives. At the same time, many literature on making indigenous bombs has been recovered from him.

Al Mamun Kamal

Mamun Kamal used to build a house in Murshidabad. On August 18, 2020, he had set up a place in his house for a fund raising meeting.



Nazmus Saqib

Saqib is also from Murshidabad. He was graduating in computer science. He used to mobilize people, especially the youth, about the jihadist ideology.