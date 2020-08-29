New update

Sat, 29 Aug 2020 09:35:58 (IST) At 8 am today, the water level of Yamuna river in Delhi was recorded at 204.26 meters. There was a decrease in water today compared to yesterday.

Sat, 29 Aug 2020 09:27:40 (IST) Ara Flood Update: Ganga’s water level rising in Ara, floods hit many villages

Sat, 29 Aug 2020 09:22:18 (IST) Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat and South East Rajasthan are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Karnataka may also receive moderate rainfall.

Sat, 29 Aug 2020 09:21:06 (IST) In the next 24 hours, rains will reduce in Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, torrential rains may occur in many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rains are expected over North Telangana, Konkan Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.

Sat, 29 Aug 2020 09:18:19 (IST) At present, there is a low pressure area in North Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh. In addition, a cyclonic circulation is over South Pakistan.

Sat, 29 Aug 2020 09:08:29 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: All 13 gates of Itarsi Dam in Hoshangabad have been opened. Due to rain, the water level was increasing continuously. #WATCH Madhya Pradesh: All 13 gates of the Tawa Dam in Hoshangabad & # 39; s Itarsi opened by thirty feet each today, relea… https://t.co/J8Zb26CEXV & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1598671519000

Sat, 29 Aug 2020 08:41:09 (IST) J&K: Many houses in Rajouri collapsed after heavy rains. Officials say around 30 houses in Thanamandi area were razed.

Sat, 29 Aug 2020 08:14:58 (IST) West Bengal: Floods after heavy rains in West Medinipur district. People are using the boat to go. #WATCH West Bengal: People use boats to commute in Ghatal area of ​​Paschim Medinipur district, as the region is floo… https://t.co/mnLH5jB6U4 & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1598661506000

Sat, 29 Aug 2020 08:13:54 (IST) The Yamuna river water level in Delhi reached 204.41 meters on Friday, which is very close to the warning mark of 204.50 meters. Officials gave this information. He said that the water level of the river has increased due to heavy rains in Delhi and surrounding areas.