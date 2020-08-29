Sat, 29 Aug 2020 09:35:58 (IST)
Weather Live Update: Heavy rains may occur in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and surrounding areas today
Moderate to heavy rains are expected at many places in Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh during the next few hours. Light to moderate rains are expected over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Northeast India, Gujarat, Konkan Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Stay with us for instant updates …
New update
At 8 am today, the water level of Yamuna river in Delhi was recorded at 204.26 meters. There was a decrease in water today compared to yesterday.
Ara Flood Update: Ganga’s water level rising in Ara, floods hit many villages
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Gujarat and South East Rajasthan are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Karnataka may also receive moderate rainfall.
In the next 24 hours, rains will reduce in Chhattisgarh. Apart from this, torrential rains may occur in many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rains are expected over North Telangana, Konkan Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi.
At present, there is a low pressure area in North Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh. In addition, a cyclonic circulation is over South Pakistan.
Madhya Pradesh: All 13 gates of Itarsi Dam in Hoshangabad have been opened. Due to rain, the water level was increasing continuously.
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: All 13 gates of the Tawa Dam in Hoshangabad's Itarsi opened by thirty feet each today

J&K: Many houses in Rajouri collapsed after heavy rains. Officials say around 30 houses in Thanamandi area were razed.
West Bengal: Floods after heavy rains in West Medinipur district. People are using the boat to go.
#WATCH West Bengal: People use boats to commute in Ghatal area of Paschim Medinipur district, as the region is flooded

The Yamuna river water level in Delhi reached 204.41 meters on Friday, which is very close to the warning mark of 204.50 meters. Officials gave this information. He said that the water level of the river has increased due to heavy rains in Delhi and surrounding areas.
Today, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at different places in Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra. Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rains at isolated places in Thane and Mumbai.
