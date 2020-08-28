Fri, 28 Aug 2020 13:02:37 (IST) See, rain in many areas of Delhi, view from India Gate #WATCH: Rain lashes several parts of Delhi, visuals from near India Gate. https://t.co/dtXJrjjpB5 & mdash; ANI (@ANI) 1598599581000

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 12:52:02 (IST) Heavy rains in the capital Delhi, relief from heat The Meteorological Department had predicted rain today.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 12:33:33 (IST) According to the Meteorological Department, there may be rain in one hour in Ghaziabad, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Modinagar and many areas of Delhi.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 11:23:52 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: 9 gates of Tawa Dam of Hoshangabad opened. The water level was increased. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain even today.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 09:46:49 (IST) Panchayats have suffered a lot due to continuous rains for the last 3-4 days. Those who live on the banks of the river should not go to the banks of the river because this time the flow of water is very fast, it can cause great harm to the people: Girdhari Lal Pada, Sarpanch Riti Panchayat, Udhampur

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 09:44:16 (IST) It is raining in Mumbai. The Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall by August 31.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 09:40:59 (IST) Delhi: Yumna's water level was recorded at 204.30 meters on Old Yamuna Bridge today.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 09:15:27 (IST) Jammu and Kashmir: Today is the rain alert for the third consecutive day. Vegetable prices have increased due to rain.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 08:50:01 (IST) According to the Meteorological Department, moderate rains may occur in Bharatpur, Dhaulpur, Karauli, Banswara, Pratapgarh, Baran, Jhalawar, Kota districts today.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 08:38:28 (IST) See, Badrinath highway is blocked for 17 hours after landslides at Pursadi in Chamoli. A campaign to clean it is on.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 08:00:32 (IST) Madhya Pradesh: Flood situation after heavy rains in Chhatarpur. Life is disturbed Water filled in everywhere.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 07:38:44 (IST) Light rains may occur over Konkan Goa, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and Northeastern India states. Rainfall may increase over East Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Madhya Pradesh from tomorrow.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 07:37:16 (IST) According to Skymet, Monsoon will be active in Northwest Odisha, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Moderate rainfall is forecast in parts of Vidarbha, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in Maharashtra.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 07:36:11 (IST) The low pressure area is in Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand and it will reach Uttar Pradesh in three-four days. There is a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan and adjoining Punjab.

Fri, 28 Aug 2020 07:34:22 (IST) Five people killed in floods due to heavy rains in parts of Odisha: officials